(Corrects FY 2013 EPS number in headline to $5.40. Clarifies that the $5.52 figure reported earlier was analysts' EPS estimate) Jan 7 Aetna Inc : * Says year-end 2012 medical membership is projected to be approximately 18.2 million members. * Says revenues for the full-year 2012 are projected to be approximately $35.5 billion * Says full-year 2013 operating earnings per share are projected to be at least $5.40 * Continues to project full-year 2012 operating earnings per share of approximately $5.10 * Says full-year 2013 revenues are projected to grow approximately 9% compared to 2012 * FY 2012 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $35.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $38.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * As of January 4, 2013, Aetna had received 17 out of the 21 state approvals for the proposed Coventry acquisition * Source text (link.reuters.com/puv94t)