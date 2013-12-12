Activist investor Red Mountain pushes Deckers' board to explore sale
March 27 Investment management firm Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC is pushing apparel and accessories maker Deckers Outdoor Corp's board to explore a sale of the company.
Dec 12 Aetna Inc : * CEO says public health insurance exchanges are 'here to stay' * CEO says if exchanges are 'fixed right', 2015 will be a 'new start' * CEO says priced competitively in 15 percent of public exchange markets * CEO says offering early renewals to individuals but will not extend
non-compliant plans
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.