BRIEF-Siauliu Bankas: binding offer to buy portfolio of performing mortgage loans
* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution
Dec 12 Aetna Inc : * CEO says coming up with "workaround" solutions for January 1 around exchange
plans * CEO says has its 'best people' working on bugs and fixes with government * CEO says dialogue with HHS has improved since HealthCare.gov problems started
* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution
* FY ended Dec 2016 group profit before tax and exceptional items of 10.60 billion shillings versus 10.17 billion shillings year ago
* Entered into letters of intent to acquire several properties in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: