BRIEF-Space3 to start trading as of April 5
* Said on Friday that Space3 will start trading on the Italian stock exchange on the MIV (Market for Investment Vehicles) as of April 5
Aug 2 Aetna Inc has pulled its applications to sell insurance plans on Maryland's individual health exchange after it was asked to lower its rates by up to 29 percent from what it had requested, according to the state's department of insurance.
In a letter sent to the Department of Insurance, Aetna said that the required rate modifications cut premiums too low on both its Aetna and Coventry products. Aetna closed on the acquisition of Coventry this spring.
"Unfortunately, we believe the modifications to the rates filed by Aetna and Coventry would not allow us to collect enough premiums to cover the cost of the plans, including the medical network and service expectations of our customers," Aetna said in a letter to insurance commissioner Therese Goldsmith.
* Board proposes FY dividend of LBP 200 per share for common shareholders, $8 per share for preferred shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company of the consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD). KEY RATING DRIVERS The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will maintain its solid capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metric