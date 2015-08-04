NEW YORK Aug 4 Aetna Inc Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin said on Tuesday that the health insurer expects 2015 medical cost trend to increase at the low end of a range of 6 percent to 7 percent.

The trend reflects spending on medical services like doctor visits and hospitals.

Guertin also reaffirmed that the company expects to close its $37 billion Humana Inc acquisition in the second half of 2016. Investors have reacted skeptically to the deal as they worry that the combination of the two Medicare Advantage providers will run into resistance from regulators. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)