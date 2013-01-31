(Corrects year-earlier per-share net income to $1.02 from 97 cents)

Jan 31 Aetna Inc said on Thursday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen sharply as it took charges for settling litigation and costs rose in parts of its employer-based insurance business.

Aetna said net income had declined to $190.1 million, or 56 cents per share, from $372.6 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 94 cents per share.

The health insurer affirmed its outlook for a 2013 profit of at least $5.40 a share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)