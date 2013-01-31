BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(Corrects year-earlier per-share net income to $1.02 from 97 cents)
Jan 31 Aetna Inc said on Thursday that fourth-quarter earnings had fallen sharply as it took charges for settling litigation and costs rose in parts of its employer-based insurance business.
Aetna said net income had declined to $190.1 million, or 56 cents per share, from $372.6 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported earnings of 94 cents per share.
The health insurer affirmed its outlook for a 2013 profit of at least $5.40 a share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r