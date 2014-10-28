(Recasts to focus on medical costs)
By Caroline Humer
Oct 28 Aetna Inc, the third-largest U.S.
health insurer, said on Tuesday it expects 2014 medical costs to
increase at the high end of its forecasts, underpinning investor
concerns that years of stabilized medical use could be ending.
Shares in Aetna fell 2.2 percent and others insurers
including UnitedHealth Group Inc and WellPoint Inc
also fell.
Aetna said that in the third quarter, it experienced an
unexpected rise in its medical cost ratio due to more spending
on claims at companies with 50 to 300 employees, the price of
new hepatitis C treatments, and the performance of the
individual business.
The company said it expects spending to pick up during the
fourth quarter, a typical seasonal trend that occurs as people
reach their insurance deductibles.
Its 2014 medical spending trend forecast is now for an
increase at the high end of the 6 to 7 percent range. For 2015,
it said it is pricing premiums based on an expectation that
spending will accelerate by another 50 to 100 basis points.
Investors have been watching medical cost trends closely for
any reversal of the low use of medical services in recent years.
Some hospitals have reported an uptick in use driven by a
rebound in the economy. Others have said medical services use is
up because of implementation of the national healthcare reform
law.
So far, Aetna said unexpected increases have been largely in
areas like pharmaceutical cost and hospital outpatient use.
"I wouldn't say we have gotten to the point where we are
drawing a conclusion that there is a widespread move upwards in
medical cost trends," Aetna Chief Financial Officer Shawn
Guertin said.
Aetna said third-quarter profit rose as the benefits of its
Coventry government healthcare acquisition offset these higher
medical costs.
Aetna said the percentage of premiums collected that it
spent on covering medical services increased 0.5 percentage
points to 81 percent in its commercial business, which includes
new individual health plans. For commercial and government
businesses combined, the ratio fell to 82.3 percent from 83.1
percent.
In 2014, Aetna began selling health insurance to individuals
on the new healthcare exchanges created under the Affordable
Care Act.
Aetna said it has almost 600,000 new insurance exchange
customers and that they have higher costs per patient than
expected. But it said it began making a slight profit on the
business during the third quarter as high volume helped defray
fixed costs.
Aetna reported net income of $594.5 million, or $1.67 per
share, up from $518.6 million, or $1.38 per share, a year
earlier. Revenue rose 13 percent to $14.7 billion, slightly
above analysts' expectations.
Aetna said operating earnings were $1.79 per share excluding
transaction costs, beating analysts' expectations of $1.58.
Aetna raised its 2014 earnings forecast to $6.60 to $6.70
per share from $6.45 to $6.60.
