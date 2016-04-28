April 28 Aetna Inc, which is in the process of buying rival Humana Inc, reported a near 4 percent fall in quarterly operating earnings as the health insurer lost members in its commercial business.

Aetna's operating earnings fell to $810.8 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $844.3 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $15.69 billion from $15.09 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)