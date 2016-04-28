BRIEF-Dexia and Cognizant in talks for collaboration on I.T. and business process services
* Dexia and cognizant in exclusive talks for future collaboration on information technology and business process services
April 28 Aetna Inc, which is in the process of buying rival Humana Inc, reported a near 4 percent fall in quarterly operating earnings as the health insurer lost members in its commercial business.
Aetna's operating earnings fell to $810.8 million, or $2.30 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $844.3 million, or $2.39 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $15.69 billion from $15.09 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
LONDON, May 17 Britain has sold its last remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group, making the lender the first to re-emerge from British state ownership in a symbolic step for the country's recovering banking sector.