BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees
Aug 2 Aetna Inc reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit and said it intended to withdraw the expansion of its individual insurance business, which sells plans under the Affordable Care Act, next year.
Chief Executive Mark Bertolini said the U.S. health insurer would evaluate future plans for its Obamacare business, which it currently offers in 15 states.
Aetna, whose acquisition of smaller rival Humana Inc has been challenged by U.S. antitrust authorities, said its net profit rose to $790.8 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $731.8 million, or $2.08 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 5 percent to $15.95 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015