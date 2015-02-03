(Adds details from call on outlook)

Feb 3 Aetna Inc, the third largest U.S. health insurer, raised its 2015 profit forecast after negotiating a price cut from Gilead Sciences Inc on hepatitis C treatments for this year.

Aetna said the increased outlook was also due to momentum in its business early in the year after a strong finish to 2014. It boosted its full-year operating earnings forecast to at least $7.00 per share, up from $6.90. Aetna also reported quarterly profit in line with estimates.

The stock rose more than 1 percent.

Aetna reported an improved medical benefit ratio of 83 percent for the fourth quarter, compared with 83.9 percent a year earlier. The ratio is the amount an insurer spends on medical claims compared with its income from premiums.

The company said the costs of medical care have remained moderate and that it expects its medical benefit ratio to be between 82 percent and 83 percent. Its comments on spending were in line with larger competitors UnitedHealth Group Inc and Anthem Inc.

The company said the medical benefit ratio for commercial plans, its largest business, deteriorated to 82 percent from 81.7 percent, due to higher-than-expected medical costs in small businesses and expenses associated with the new hepatitis C treatments.

Last year Aetna was among insurance companies and other payers who said that the $84,000 cost per treatment for Gilead's new hepatitis C drug, which hit the market late in 2013, was unaffordable. When AbbVie Inc launched a competing drug at the end of 2014, insurers, pharmacy benefit managers and others started negotiating for discounts from Gilead. Aetna said last month it had secured a lower cost and would back Gilead's Harvoni drug as its preferred treatment over AbbVie's.

Aetna's membership rose to 23.5 million at the end of 2014 from 22.2 million a year earlier, helped by growth in new insurance created by the national healthcare reform law, often called Obamacare.

Aetna said it added 560,000 members from the Obamacare exchanges at the end of 2014 and expects that to increase to 800,000 by the end of the first quarter, helped by expansion into Georgia.

The company reported operating earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, largely in line with average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $14.77 billion beat the average estimate of $14.60 billion.

The company's shares rose $1.01 to $93.23 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Jeffrey Benkoe)