Nov 21 :
* Aetna Inc, Cigna Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc
: Morgan
Stanley starts with overweight rating
* Humana Inc, WellPoint Inc : Morgan Stanley
starts with
equal-weight rating
* Centene Corp, Molina Healthcare Inc : Morgan
Stanley starts
with equal-weight rating
* Wellcare Health Plans Inc : Morgan Stanley starts with
underweight
rating
* Managed Care industry: Morgan Stanley starts sector coverage
with in-line
view
