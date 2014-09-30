Sept 30 Aevis Holding SA : * Says H1 turnover increased by 24pct to 268.9 million Swiss francs * Says H1 EBITDA soared to 36.3 million Swiss francs or 13.5pct of revenues * Says H1 EBIT 14.747 million Swiss francs versus 9.911 million Swiss francs year ago * Says H1 profit 2.997 million Swiss francs versus 4.920 million Swiss francs year ago * Says expects to realise a pro forma turnover of appoximately 600 million Swiss francs in 2014 * Source text for Eikon [ID:bit.ly/1td3vP5] * Further company coverage