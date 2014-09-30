BRIEF-Mauna Kea Technologies FY total sales drops to 1.6 million euros
* FY total sales EUR 1.6 million ($1.71 million) versus EUR 2.0 million year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Sept 30 Aevis Holding SA : * Says H1 turnover increased by 24pct to 268.9 million Swiss francs * Says H1 EBITDA soared to 36.3 million Swiss francs or 13.5pct of revenues * Says H1 EBIT 14.747 million Swiss francs versus 9.911 million Swiss francs year ago * Says H1 profit 2.997 million Swiss francs versus 4.920 million Swiss francs year ago * Says expects to realise a pro forma turnover of appoximately 600 million Swiss francs in 2014 * Source text for Eikon [ID:bit.ly/1td3vP5] * Further company coverage
* FY total sales EUR 1.6 million ($1.71 million) versus EUR 2.0 million year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, April 19 Pfizer Inc has received grand jury subpoenas from the U.S. Justice Department in connection with an antitrust investigation focusing on drugmakers that market intravenous saline solutions.