* African nations getting more financing from China,
Eurobonds
* Pan-African lender must stake out its niche
* Infrastructure investment, failed states among priorities
By Joe Bavier
ABIDJAN, May 28 The African Development Bank's
(AfDB) governors began voting on Thursday to elect a new
president to guide the pan-African lender through the
continent's increasingly complex financial environment.
Eight candidates, including Nigeria's agriculture minister,
Akinwumi Adesina, Cape Verde's finance minister, Cristina
Duarte, and a former Tunisian finance minister, Jaloul Ayed, are
vying to take over from Rwandan Donald Kaberuka in what is
expected to be a tight race.
Insiders said member states are divided on whether the AfDB
should further concentrate its focus on attracting private
financing to large-scale infrastructure projects or move into
new areas, including helping poorer nations access international
debt markets.
Recent years have seen a huge jump in lending to Africa from
non-traditional partners, particularly China. And since 2011,
more than a dozen African countries have issued their first
international sovereign bonds.
"The bank has had a 10 good years, but the key now is to
stay in the game," said one AfDB executive director. "We have to
be relevant and do that by doing the things that other
(commercial and development) banks can't."
The vote could be decided on Thursday or Friday but if there
is no clear winner it could take weeks.
The Abidjan-based bank, which was founded in 1964 to provide
capital to foster economic development and alleviate poverty in
its member states, is financed by both Africa nations and
shareholder countries outside the continent.
Kaberuka will step down in August after serving two
five-year terms, the limit for a president.
"Some shareholders would say they want a continuity of
Kaberuka and others want to see the bank take the next step,"
said Bobby Pittman, a former vice president at the bank who now
heads Africa-focused investment firm Kupanda Capital.
The bank estimates that Africa needs annual infrastructure
investment of around $100 billion for the next decade.
"Infrastructure financing is key," Ivory Coast's Budget
Minister Abdourahmane Cisse said.
"Not only infrastructure at a local level, but
infrastructure for regional integration," he said, adding the
new president would need to take this up as a priority.
The AfDB's lending capacity meets only a small fraction of
that demand, however, and the bank has compensated by playing on
its AAA credit rating to attract private financing to projects.
Others, including Mohamed Yonis, foreign minister of
Somalia's breakaway province Somaliland, said the bank should
help the continent's fragile states perceived as high risk
attract financing for projects that would foster stability.
"They must really focus on those countries where there is
war and instability and try to help those that are coming out of
conflict ... and get them off the ground," he said.
(Editing by James Macharia and Susan Fenton)