ABIDJAN May 28 Nigeria's Agriculture Minister Akinwumi Adesina won an election on Thursday to be the new president the African Development Bank, the pan-African lender announced in its Twitter account.

Adesina will take over from outgoing bank president Donald Kaberuka on Sept. 1 to become the 50-year-old body's eighth leader. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Lewis)