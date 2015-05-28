UPDATE 1-Tenet posts smaller loss; to sell hospitals to HCA
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, said it would sell three of its Houston-based hospitals to larger rival HCA Holdings Inc.
ABIDJAN May 28 Nigeria's Agriculture Minister Akinwumi Adesina won an election on Thursday to be the new president the African Development Bank, the pan-African lender announced in its Twitter account.
Adesina will take over from outgoing bank president Donald Kaberuka on Sept. 1 to become the 50-year-old body's eighth leader. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by David Lewis)
* Fiera Capital - pursuant to deal of Samson Capital Advisors, co issued to Samson Selling Partners aggregate number of 353,928 class a subordinate voting shares