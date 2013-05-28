Marrakesh May 28 The African Development Bank
(AfDB) is negotiating with its members to create a huge fund to
finance infrastructure in Africa, an official of the Bank told
Reuters.
The Bank estimates the need of the African continent at $100
billion every year for the current decade.
The bank's annual assembly, held in Marrakesh, will decide
of the size of the funds on Thursday.
The AfDB is financing around $8 billion, including $5
billion for the infrastructure projects in Africa, the adviser
of the President of The AfDB, Youssef Ouedraogo said on the
margin of the bank's annual assembly.
"There are many wealthy sovereign funds in Africa and among
our members, so we will try to negotiate some interesting loans"
he said.
The bank would get funds from Libya, which will become an
active member, Algeria, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.
Africa's economy is projected to grow by 4.8% in 2013 and
accelerate further to 5.3% in 2014, the AfDB said in a report
released on Monday.
(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Ron Askew)