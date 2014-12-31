Dec 31 Affecto Plc :

* Affecto Management Oy, a fully owned subsidiary of Affecto Plc, has been merged into Affecto Plc on Dec. 31

* Says due to merger 823,000 shares in Affecto Plc owned by Affecto Management Oy have transferred into Affecto Plc's direct ownership

* Says after merger Affecto Plc directly holds 867,219 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)