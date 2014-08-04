Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Aug 4 Affecto Plc : * Says Juko-Juho Hakala has been appointed as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) * Says Hakala will begin as the CEO as soon as possible, most likely in
September * Says current interim CEO Lars Wahlström will then return to his normal role
as a board member * Says currently Hakala is Managing Director at Accenture Digital in the Nordic
countries * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.