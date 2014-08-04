Tesla has recalled 53,000 of its Model S, Model X cars
April 20 Tesla Inc has recalled 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars for parking brake issue, according to a statement on its website on Thursday.
Aug 4 Affecto Plc : * Affecto Plc's interim report 1-6/2014 * Q2 net sales EUR 33.0 million versus EUR 34.8 million * Q2 operating profit EUR 2.5 million versus EUR 2.0 million * Says 2014 net sales and operating profit are estimated to be below last
year's level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 20 A two-man U.S.-Russian crew floated into the International Space Station on Thursday, hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, a NASA TV broadcast showed.