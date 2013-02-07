Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
MUMBAI Jindal Steel (JNSP.NS) has pulled out of talks to invest in a Cameroon mine owned by iron ore producer Afferro Mining Inc (AFF.V) AFFA.L, questioning the financial viability of the project.
"There is major spending in billions of dollars required to create the required infrastructure and consequently the project may not be financially viable," Jindal said in a statement.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.