MUMBAI Jindal Steel (JNSP.NS) has pulled out of talks to invest in a Cameroon mine owned by iron ore producer Afferro Mining Inc (AFF.V) AFFA.L, questioning the financial viability of the project.

"There is major spending in billions of dollars required to create the required infrastructure and consequently the project may not be financially viable," Jindal said in a statement.

