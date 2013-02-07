BRIEF-Canada Jetlines names Stan Gadek as CEO
* Canada Jetlines prepares for takeoff: announces Stan Gadek as chief executive officer tapping 20-plus years of airline leadership experience
LONDON Feb 7 Afferro Mining Inc : * Update on talks with potential strategic partners * Talks with international mining and infrastructure corporation are
progressing * Negotiations with jindal steel and power limited ("jindal") have been
terminated
* Canada Jetlines prepares for takeoff: announces Stan Gadek as chief executive officer tapping 20-plus years of airline leadership experience
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. private employers stepped up hiring in May, signaling that the labor market was rapidly tightening amid a firming economy, which could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.