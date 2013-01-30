Linde supervisory board approves Praxair merger
FRANKFURT, June 1 Linde said its supervisory board voted on Thursday to approve the German industrial gases group's $73 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.
LONDON Jan 30 Afferro Mining Inc : * Results from akonolinga demonstrate the potential at the fourth of the
company's iron exploration permits * Akonolinga provides further optionality and exploration upside
MAPUTO, June 1 Italian energy company Eni signed a deal on Thursday to develop a huge gas field offshore Mozambique, the first of a series of projects that could transform the poor African nation into a major energy supplier to Asia.