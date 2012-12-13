BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
LONDON Dec 13 Afferro Mining Inc : * Afferro confirms tax settlement with the government of Liberia, to make a single payment of $9,750,000
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Agree Realty Corp files for mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rOfxt1) Further company coverage: