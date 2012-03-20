* Takes majority stake in Veritable of Pennsylvania
* CEO Healey aims for $50 billion in wealth assets
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, March 20 Affiliated Managers Group Inc
is in the market for more wealth-management deals
following its agreement with Veritable LP, Chief Executive Sean
Healey said in an interview.
A spokeswoman for Affiliated Managers of Boston said on
Tuesday it will take a majority equity stake in Veritable, a
Pennsylvania wealth manager with about $10 billion in assets.
The deal is the first for Affiliated Managers' Wealth
Partners unit, which Healey put together last year with an eye
on buying into wealth advisory businesses in the same way the
company has interests in a stable of boutique asset managers
with a total of $327 billion under management.
In a telephone interview, Healey said he has not given the
wealth unit a specific deal target.
But he added: "Over time, I'd like to see it have $50
billion or more" in assets. We see a tremendous opportunity to
invest in these independent firms."
Healey has talked since last year about moving into wealth
management, which is in flux after the financial crisis shook up
some of the largest U.S. banks.
Veritable's roughly $10 billion in total assets makes it the
second-largest player among "fee-only" registered investment
advisors - which do not collect commissions or money from other
service providers - according to a ranking by Investment News.
Its focus is on the wealthiest families, with 2,642
discretionary accounts as of June 30, according to the
publication.
In contrast, top-ranked firm Genspring Family Offices LLC
had $10.9 billion in total assets spread among 10,505
discretionary accounts.
Veritable founder Michael Stolper will remain Chief
Executive of the firm, which has 84 employees, including 48
investment and research professionals. AMG and Veritable
representatives said executives, including Stolper, would not
discuss the agreement.
Affiliated Managers shares closed down just over 1 percent
at $111.59, a decline of slightly more than its peers.
Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim said AMG's mix of
investments tends to make its shares more responsive than those
of its peers to broader market indexes such as the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, also down for the day.
Another reason for the share decline could be that investors
were looking for AMG to announce a larger deal, since it has not
put one together for more than a year.
"They haven't done a deal for a while and expectations were
running pretty high," Kim said.
Kim is maintaining his "buy" rating on the stock, however.
For one thing, the competition to buy into wealth managers is
limited, he added.