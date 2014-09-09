BRIEF-Palestine Real Estate Investment posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
Sept 9 Affine RE SA :
* H1 net loss of 6.4 million euros versus loss of 0.2 million euros in H1 2013
* H1 gross rental income 22.5 million euros versus 19.5 million euros in H1 2013 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Q1 net loss after tax JOD 131,807 versus profit JOD 307,345 year ago
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, while first-quarter earnings coming in below estimates at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may weigh on other producers there.