FRANKFURT May 2 A consortium led by Germany's
Allianz has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in
British water utility Affinity Water from Infracapital and
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for 687 million pounds ($884
million), the companies said on Tuesday.
* As part of the transaction, the buyers are also purchasing
Veolia Water UK Ltd's 10 percent indirect stake in Affinity,
they said
* The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of
May
* Affinity Water owns and manages the water assets and
network in an area of around 4,500 square kms in the southeast
of England. It supplies 1.5 million homes and businesses.
* The buyer consortium comprises Allianz with a 36.6 percent
stake, DIF with 26.9 percent and HICL, managed by InfraRed
Capital Partners, with 36.6 percent.
* Citi acted as the financial advisor to Infracapital and
MSI on the deal, with Clifford Chance LLP acting as legal
advisor.
($1 = 0.7769 pounds)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)