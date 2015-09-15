Sept 15 Private equity firm Berkshire Partners
LLC is nearing a deal to acquire Affordable Care Inc, the
largest U.S. denture services provider, from buyout firm
American Capital for more than $800 million, including
debt, according to people familiar with the matter.
Berkshire Partners has outbid other private equity firms in
the auction for Affordable Care, the people said on Tuesday,
asking not to be identified because the sale process is
confidential.
American Capital and Affordable Care Inc. did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Affordable Care acquisition comes as dealmaking in the
dental equipment space heats up. Earlier on Tuesday, Dentsply
International Inc said it would buy peer Sirona Dental
Systems Inc in a $5.56 billion all-stock deal, creating
the world's largest dental equipment maker.
Founded in Kingston, North Carolina in 1975, Affordable Care
has 200 affiliated practices in 40 U.S. states. More than six
million patients have received services from an Affordable
Dentures-affiliated practice, according to its website.
American Capital invested in Affordable Care in 2006, and
provided additional capital in 2008 to support the acquisition
of a management services platform supporting five dental
practices from Fields Dental Management and Piedmont Dental
Center.
Boston-based Berkshire Partners, which has aggregate capital
commitments of over $11 billion, has invested in over 110 middle
market companies since 1986.
American Capital is a publicly traded private equity firm
and asset manager that manages $23 billion. It provides senior
debt, mezzanine and equity financing in a variety of
transactions, ranging from buyouts to recapitalizations.
In April, American Capital sold portfolio company Mirion
Technologies, which provides radiation detection products, to
Charterhouse Capital Partners for $750 million.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Carl O'Donnell in New York;
Editing by Andrew Hay)