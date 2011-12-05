* Peginesatide non-inferior to Amgen's competitor drugs
* Safety still a concern
* Affymax shares up 20 pct on Nasdaq
Dec 5 U.S. health reviewers found Affymax Inc's treatment for anemia in dialysis patients with chronic
kidney disease to be as effective as market-leading drugs by
Amgen Inc , but cautioned they were not convinced of
its safety.
In review documents released on Monday, U.S. Food and Drug
Administration staff said uncertainty over the safety of
Affymax's treatment, known as peginesatide, remained a "major
concern" from its clinical trials.
They found the Affymax drug similarly effective as Amgen's
Epogen and Aranesp when it came to maintaining target
hemoglobin levels. In dialysis patients, the drug had a similar
safety profile to Epogen.
Affymax shares jumped 20 percent to $6.30 on Nasdaq.