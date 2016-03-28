MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 28 Gene sequencing products maker Affymetrix Inc said on Monday that a raised offer from its former executives does not constitute a superior proposal and backed its deal to be acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Affymetrix said a special meeting of stockholders will take place as scheduled on March 31.
The company delayed a shareholder meeting to vote on Thermo Fisher's offer to acquire the company for $14 per share, after it said a sweetened offer of $17 per share from its former executives could lead to a superior proposal. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP