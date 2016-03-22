BRIEF-Can-Fite files clinical trial application in Canada for Piclidenoson
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
March 22 Origin Technologies Corp Llc, owned by former Affymetrix Inc executives, said it had raised its offer for the gene testing and analysis company to $17 per share from $16.10.
Origin has also agreed to increase the size of its reverse termination fee to $100 million.
The new bid represents an 18.3 percent premium to Affymetrix's Tuesday's close of $14.37. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Can-Fite files clinical trial application in canada for piclidenoson ahead of upcoming acrobat rheumatoid arthritis phase iii study
HONG KONG, May 16 (IFR) - JP Morgan has named new heads of equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions for Asia Pacific in a reshuffle of senior managers in its investment banking division, according to an internal memo IFR has seen.