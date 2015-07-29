Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
KABUL The Afghan government is investigating reports that Mullah Omar, leader of the Afghan Taliban, is dead, a spokesman for the president's office said on Wednesday.
Afghan and Pakistani media reports this week said that the leader, who has not been seen in public since 2001, died about two years ago.
Some of the reports also indicated Mullah Omar's son was in a position to take over the Islamist insurgency that is fighting against Afghanistan's foreign-backed government.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Mike Collett-White)
ISLAMABAD Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on an armoured convoy used by NATO that killed eight people in the Afghan capital Kabul.