LONDON, March 21 Afghanistan's government must
take decisive action against corruption or face the possible
withdrawal of British funding for its security forces, Britain's
ambassador to Kabul said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.
Sir William Patey, the outgoing ambassador, described the
Afghan government as lacking the necessary leadership to deal
with the scale of corruption threatening its legitimacy.
"[There is] not enough leadership from the top on the
subject beyond statements and rhetoric," the ambassador is
quoted as saying in the interview in the Guardian.
"If something is not done about corruption in the long term,
then there would be a very strong argument that says you would
be throwing good money after bad," Patey said.
Western allies, including Britain, support Afghan security
services with an estimated $4.1 billion a year, which Patey said
is crucial as the country's main defence against a "descent into
chaos".
"While we obviously want to maintain the state here, if the
Afghans themselves are not prepared to make an effort, the
British people will take a different view on this," he said.
Despite the presence of over 100,000 foreign troops,
violence in Afghanistan is at its worst since the Taliban were
ousted by U.S.-backed forces in 2001, according to the U.N.
The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)
says levels of violence are falling.
The West has pledged continued cash support for Afghanistan,
rated as one of the world's most corrupt nations by Transparency
International, to pay for security and development when ISAF
soldiers are expected to leave in 2014.
Commenting on the killing this month of 16 Afghan civilians
by a U.S. soldier in Kandahar province, Patey said he expects
further incidents of individual soldier misconduct.
