LONDON, March 21 Afghanistan's government must take decisive action against corruption or face the possible withdrawal of British funding for its security forces, Britain's ambassador to Kabul said in a newspaper interview on Wednesday.

Sir William Patey, the outgoing ambassador, described the Afghan government as lacking the necessary leadership to deal with the scale of corruption threatening its legitimacy.

"[There is] not enough leadership from the top on the subject beyond statements and rhetoric," the ambassador is quoted as saying in the interview in the Guardian.

"If something is not done about corruption in the long term, then there would be a very strong argument that says you would be throwing good money after bad," Patey said.

Western allies, including Britain, support Afghan security services with an estimated $4.1 billion a year, which Patey said is crucial as the country's main defence against a "descent into chaos".

"While we obviously want to maintain the state here, if the Afghans themselves are not prepared to make an effort, the British people will take a different view on this," he said.

Despite the presence of over 100,000 foreign troops, violence in Afghanistan is at its worst since the Taliban were ousted by U.S.-backed forces in 2001, according to the U.N.

The NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) says levels of violence are falling.

The West has pledged continued cash support for Afghanistan, rated as one of the world's most corrupt nations by Transparency International, to pay for security and development when ISAF soldiers are expected to leave in 2014.

Commenting on the killing this month of 16 Afghan civilians by a U.S. soldier in Kandahar province, Patey said he expects further incidents of individual soldier misconduct. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Louise Ireland)