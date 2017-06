Afghan soldiers are seen at a construction site where an explosion took place during a battle between Afghan forces and Taliban insurgents including suicide bombers in Kabul April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL Afghan security forces killed 32 insurgents and arrested one more in operations to stop coordinated attacks by Taliban insurgents that hit the capital of Kabul and three other provinces, the defence ministry said on Monday.

Three Afghan soldiers were killed and ten others wounded in fighting in Kabul that began around midday on Sunday and ended on Monday morning, defence ministry officials said.

(Reporting by Mirwais Harooni)