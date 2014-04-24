Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
AFGHAN ELECTION CHIEF SAYS RUN-OFF LIKELY BETWEEN LEADING CANDIDATES
April 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Apr 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12777.00 NSE 44837.60 ============= TOTAL 57614.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M