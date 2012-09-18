NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen is seen through a camera viewfinder during an interview with Reuters at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS A cutback in NATO operations with Afghan forces in response to a surge in insider attacks on foreign servicemen is a "prudent and temporary" step, but NATO's strategy in Afghanistan is unchanged, the military alliance's chief said on Tuesday.

NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said the measures taken to protect NATO troops in Afghanistan were "prudent and temporary in response to the current situation".

"Our strategy remains the same," Rasmussen said.

He was talking to reporters after talks with Albanian President Bujar Nishani at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

NATO earlier ordered a cutback on operations alongside Afghan forces, a decision that could complicate plans to hand security over to those forces ahead of a 2014 drawdown.

The order, issued by the second most senior U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Lieutenant-General James Terry, indefinitely suspended joint operations for units smaller than 800-strong battalions, where most training and mentoring takes place.

At least 51 members of the NATO force have been killed in insider attacks this year, in which Afghan police or soldiers have turned their weapons on their Western mentors.

(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Rex Merrifield)