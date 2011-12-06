* Karzai says Pakistan has key role to play in peace talks
* Condemns suicide bomb attack on Shi'ite shrine in Kabul
BERLIN Dec 6 Pakistan has an important
role to play in the Afghan peace process, including in any
negotiations with the Taliban, Afghan President Hamid Karzai
said on Tuesday.
Speaking in Berlin a day after Pakistan boycotted a
conference devoted to helping Afghanistan, Karzai said the two
countries needed to work closely together.
"Pakistan's role in any negotiations with the Taliban is
very important and that is what we are seeking," he told a joint
news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Pakistan unfortunately suffers from the presence of
sanctuaries (for Taliban insurgents) there and unless we address
the sanctuaries and work together towards a comprehensive
understanding of our problems and the eradication of radicalism
we will neither see peace in Afghanistan nor peace and stability
in Pakistan," he added.
Washington and Kabul say Pakistan houses "safe havens" for
insurgents. Pakistan says it is being used as a scapegoat for
the U.S. failure to bring stability to Afghanistan.
Islamabad boycotted Monday's conference in the German city
of Bonn after NATO aircraft killed 24 of its soldiers on the
border with Afghanistan in a Nov. 26 attack the alliance called
a "tragic" accident.
At his news conference, Karzai also condemned an attack
earlier on Tuesday on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in central Kabul
that killed at least 48 people, including women and children,
while they were marking the festival of Ashura.
It was one of the bloodiest attacks on Kabul civilians since
the fall of the Taliban government in 2001 and a potent reminder
of Afghanistan's troubles just one day after Karzai won Western
pledges of long-term support for his country.
"This is the first time on such an important religious day
in Afghanistan that terrorism of that horrible nature is taking
place," Karzai said.
At Monday's conference in Bonn, foreign governments pledged
to support Afghanistan long after allied troops go home, with or
without a political settlement with insurgents.
