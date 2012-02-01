Taliban militants hand over their weapons after joining the Afghan government's reconciliation and reintegration program, in Herat January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Shoiab

ISLAMABAD Accusations in a secret U.S. military report that Pakistan backs the Afghan Taliban are "frivolous", said a senior Pakistani foreign ministry official on Wednesday.

"We are committed to non-interference in Afghanistan," the official told Reuters, responding to the document which Britain's Times of London newspaper reported on.

