Three U.S. soldiers killed, one wounded by Afghan soldier
JALALABAD, Afghanistan Three American soldiers were killed and one wounded on Saturday when an Afghan soldier opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, according to officials.
ISLAMABAD Accusations in a secret U.S. military report that Pakistan backs the Afghan Taliban are "frivolous", said a senior Pakistani foreign ministry official on Wednesday.
"We are committed to non-interference in Afghanistan," the official told Reuters, responding to the document which Britain's Times of London newspaper reported on.
LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan At least three Afghan policemen were killed and two wounded when an American military aircraft opened fire during an operation in southern Afghanistan, officials said on Saturday.