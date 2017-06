Smoke rises from the site of an attack near the Afghan parliament in Kabul April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Pajhwok News Agency/Handout

KABUL Fighting continued at Afghanistan's parliament on Monday, with one insurgent left inside shooting at security forces, the spokesman for the Kabul police chief said.

"One insurgent is left and he is firing toward the security forces sporadically. He has chosen a safe corner for himself which is away from police view," said spokesman Hashmatullah Stanikzai.

