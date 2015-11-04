* Transport planes carry vital equipment and reinforcements
* Afghan air force short of aircraft and trained crews
* Limited resources stretched as Taliban insurgency spreads
By Krista Mahr and Aimal Yaqubi
KABUL, Nov 5 The lone Afghan flight engineer
trained to operate C-130 transport planes regularly works 14
hour days when fighting flares, ferrying reinforcements and
ammunition to troops battling an intensifying Taliban
insurgency.
When he is able to return to his house in Kabul, he says his
family can see the strain of fatigue on his face.
"Whenever I get home, I just want to eat my dinner and go to
sleep," said the engineer, who has not been named for security
reasons. "Eat, pray, sleep, that's it. Because tomorrow is my
next mission."
There has been just one Afghan engineer qualified to control
the C-130 Hercules aircraft's systems for nearly two years,
reflecting Afghanistan's struggle to develop an air force
capable of meeting the demands of the escalating war.
With a single complete all-Afghan crew of four to six
personnel needed to fly the heavy transport planes, not every
request for troops and equipment can be met, although more
engineers are being trained to ease the shortage.
"We manage to move troops around, but we're not able to do
everything the government asks of us," said Afghan Air Force
Kabul Air Wing Commander Saeed Suliman Shah, citing the lack of
flight engineers as one of the fleet's limitations.
C-130s, of which there are four in the Afghan Air Force, are
called on to transport everything from casualties and human
remains to troops, ammunition, vehicles, prisoners and VIPs. Far
smaller Cessna C-208 planes and Mi-17 helicopters also help.
Shah estimated that the air force meets 60 to 70 percent of
the Ministry of Defence's transport requests.
"We need the large planes in every province, but we're only
able to move them out of Kabul," he said. "This is a big
country."
A FORCE IN FLUX
The Afghan Air Force, built virtually from scratch after the
hardline Islamist Taliban movement was ousted in 2001, comprises
about 7,000 staff and around 90 aircraft in total, with more on
the way.
The number of air force sorties increased significantly this
year after the withdrawal of most foreign troops in 2014, but it
still has only a fraction of NATO's former air power.
General John Campbell, commander of U.S. and NATO forces in
Afghanistan, recently said Western powers had been slow to build
up the Afghan air force.
"We just, quite frankly, started late on their air force,
building their close air support capability," Campbell said in
testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Armed Services.
Air advisers from the NATO coalition in Afghanistan had been
scheduled to stay on, even before U.S. President Barack Obama
announced last month that the withdrawal of the remaining U.S.
military presence would be slowed.
The Afghan government welcomed his decision to leave 9,800
U.S. troops in Afghanistan through most of next year, the
majority of whom are part of NATO's non-combat mission to train,
advise and assist Afghan security forces.
Brigadier General Christopher Craige, commanding general of
Train Advise Assist Command-Air (TAAC-Air), said the Afghan
aviation capability was already "very good."
"I don't think they have enough of it," added Craige. "It
just takes time."
In the case of C-130 flight engineers, training can take
between 18 months and two years, helping to explain the
shortages.
According to a coalition spokeswoman, some candidates
started the training programme but failed to finish it, partly
because they were unable to keep up with the demands of the job.
As the war has intensified, foreign advisers have had to
balance the competing interests of flight crews going out on
more missions and training them.
"We're trying to upgrade people and train people, but this
is a nation at war," said Lieutenant Colonel Michael Morales,
538th air expeditionary advisory squadron commander for
fixed-wing aircraft.
In the Taliban's biggest advance of the last 14 years,
insurgents briefly overran the northern city of Kunduz in late
September before Afghan security forces retook it after heavy
fighting.
As battles raged in the north, the engineer flew 13 missions
in a single week.
He said his Afghan colleagues helped ensure he did not get
too tired, and coalition aircrew also keep tabs on how often he
flies and step in to relieve him during busy periods.
"All the switches belong to me on the airplane, so I need to
be good with everything and not, like, do something weird."
