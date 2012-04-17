* Sierra Nevada challenges Air Force in court over rebid
* Embraer worried by signs of competition "starting over"
* Document slip-up could push new award to early 2013
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Brad Haynes
COLORADO SPRINGS/SAO PAULO, April 16 Defense
contractor Sierra Nevada Corp said on Tuesday it filed a court
challenge to the U.S. Air Force's new plan for a bungled
competition to supply 20 planes to Afghanistan.
Sierra Nevada's Brazilian partner Embraer, for its part,
said a Tuesday Air Force briefing only heightened concerns that
officials could throw out findings from a 15-month competition
that awarded it the $355 million contract.
The Air Force appears ready to "start over from scratch,"
said Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit, in
an interview after the briefing.
Embraer and Sierra Nevada called the new Air Force plan,
which would award a new contract in early 2013, an overreaction
after an embarrassing cancellation of the original order.
An investigation found no deliberate misconduct by officials
who awarded the contract, which was cancelled due to problems
with internal documents found while preparing for a lawsuit
filed by losing bidder Hawker Beechcraft.
But Embraer's impressions from the Tuesday briefing suggest
that what first seemed to be a simple paperwork problem could in
fact reshuffle the race, putting in jeopardy its first contract
with the U.S. armed forces.
Aguiar said Embraer was especially concerned by indications
that the next bidding process would not involve test flights and
would not include the results of earlier tests.
"If I buy a new car, I take a test drive. And if you're
buying a combat plane for Afghanistan, you don't?" said Aguiar.
Neither U.S. Air Force officials nor Hawker Beechcraft
representative could be reached immediately about the latest
developments in the case.
The U.S Air Force is handling the largely American-funded
purchase of the light attack planes, which will be supplied to
Afghanistan's fledging air force. Doubts are mounting about the
overall readiness of the Afghan military to take charge of
security in the country, which suffered heavy, coordinated
insurgent attacks on Sunday.
The decision to delay the first deliveries of planes by 15
months has heightened concern about the ability of the Afghan
air force to step in as the U.S. withdraws.
Sierra Nevada said the judge and the companies' attorneys
should have access to the Air Force's investigation to determine
if the delay was really necessary, or if officials could simply
re-award the deal to Sierra Nevada.
"We need to make sure that the Air Force is not throwing the
baby out with the bath water," said company spokeswoman Michelle
Erlach, saying that the Air Force appeared determined to
"lawsuit proof" the case.
The Air Force has said it cannot release the investigation
publicly since it contains sensitive company data, but service
officials told congressional aides that it found the contract
award was decided by an inexperienced team which did not follow
established procedures.
Hawker, which is in the middle of a major financial
restructuring, has welcomed a second shot to win the contract,
which initially had options that could have expanded its value
to $1 billion. Hawker argues that the Air Force should also
revamp its requirements for the plane.
The case is being closely watched in Brazil, where Embraer
is still smarting from the cancellation of an earlier contract
with Lockheed Martin Corp for a reconnaissance plane based on
Embraer's ERJ-145 regional jet.
The incident is also a setback for Air Force officials who
have tried to rebuild the service's procurement reputation after
years of reforms triggered by a spate of botched contract
decisions, including a deal for tens of billions of dollars for
new refuelling planes.
"Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta should take a personal
interest in seeing that the program is promptly re-awarded to
the best offeror," Lexington Institute analyst Loren Thompson
wrote in a blog posting for Forbes magazine.