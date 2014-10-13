KABUL Oct 13 Taliban insurgents ambushed a convoy of Afghan security forces in a mountainous area of northern Afghanistan on Monday, killing 22 soldiers and police, an official said.

The Taliban fighters attacked from the mountains as the convoy was travelling through Laghman Valley in Sar-e-Pul province, Gov. Abdul Jabar Haqbeen said.

Eight security forces were wounded and seven were taken captive by the insurgents.

"Twelve army and police vehicles are totally destroyed," Haqbeen said. (Reporting by Kay Johnson; Editing by Nick Macfie)