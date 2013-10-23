By Jessica Donati
| MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan
soldiers studying the art of controlled detonations of explosive
devices would have to wait until another day for a practical
demonstration due to an unspecified security threat.
NATO trainers were ordered to observe a 72-hour lockdown and
suspend classes at what was, until this month, the only school
in Afghanistan dedicated to countering the most deadly weapon in
the Taliban's locker -- the improvised explosive device (IED).
With most of the Western alliance's personnel due to
withdraw by the end of next year, the temporary closure
foreshadows a much more permanent loss of know-how for Afghan
security forces who will be left to fight the Taliban alone.
Though the school, located on a barren plain about 20
minutes drive from Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of
northern Balkh province, is being handed over to full Afghan
control, only a few Afghans have made the grade to become
trainers. Fewer still inspire confidence among the grizzled
ranks who come for training, or their western supervisors.
"No one wants to be honest about it, because they don't want
to lose their job," said a western special forces veteran now
serving as a trainer.
Having defused thousands of pounds of explosives and served
in Iraq, he rated only a handful of Afghan colleagues as
competent enough for the job.
As they withdraw from Afghanistan, the United States and its
allies would like to portray their mission as a success to
justify the trillion or more dollars spent on war since 2001.
Instructor Chris Snaith says he has resisted pressure to
increase the pass rate, to ensure that only men with the skills
to survive are awarded qualifications.
"At least I can look at myself in the mirror every morning,"
Snaith, the chief contractor said, while another trainer
conducted a de-mining exercise in a dusty plot nearby.
Watched by trainees, a man appeared to teeter, with the
weight of his heavy bomb suit, as he swept over the soil with a
mine detector.
Elsewhere in the grounds, trainees crouched at a safe
distance, tugging carefully on pull lines attached to what
looked like a large anti-tank mine. The aim was to haul it
across a mound that would flip it over in order to detonate any
booby-trap.
Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are the single biggest
killer in the Afghan conflict, according to a U.N. report that
recorded a 53 percent increase in victims -- mostly children
--last year. IEDs caused over a third of civilian casualties in
the first six months of 2013, during which over 1,300 were
killed and 2,500 wounded -- 23 percent more than the same period
last year.
Police suffer even higher casualty rates, with nearly 1,800
killed in the six months through September, equalling the number
that were killed in the preceding 12 months.
This month, a bomb squad training centre was opened in Kabul
for Afghan police, allowing the facility in Balkh to be
dedicated to the army.
To safeguard morale, authorities have not disclosed this
year's toll for the Afghan army, though it was described by NATO
commander General Joseph Dunford as "unsustainable", while U.S.
General Mark Milley likened it to the Vietnam war.
'WHO'S WATCHING THEIR BACK?'
Since the training facility first opened five years ago,
about 600 trainees have attained a basic qualification for
disposing of explosive ordnance, while a further 420 achieved
the more advanced qualification for neutralising IEDs.
Two Western contractors told Reuters they feared a lot of
the expertise was lost, as most trainees were not assigned to
specialist roles clearing IEDs.
Instead, they either returned to different units or simply
deserted -- a common problem in the 350,000 strong national
security force, which includes both the army and police.
Those undergoing training spoke with trepidation over what
awaited them once they returned to their units, while also
expressing a sense of duty to protect lives.
One complained that the equipment he was being taught to use
was unavailable in the field, while another feared officers
would order him to check for IEDs without properly assessing the
risk of him being an easy target.
"My superiors will order me to go into dangerous areas
because they don't understand," said a twenty something trainee,
furrowing his brow.
Colonel Ahmadullah, the Afghan commander of the training
facility, sympathised with both views.
"Even if they are assigned (the correct role), the problem
is that they don't get cover from attacks while they are doing
their job," Ahmadullah said, before lamenting a lack of
resources. "We don't have equipment in our depots, but we are
under pressure to get more students through the course. So what
are we supposed to do?"
An Afghan translator at the training centre, was more blunt
in his assessment of the fate awaiting its graduates.
"When they go back to their station they will die," he said.
Reticent about giving his full name, he doubted whether the
training centre would last long after NATO pulled out.
Conscious of the shortfall in Afghan expertise,
Major-General Dean Milner, the deputy commander for NATO
training in Afghanistan, says the number of trainees will be
ramped up.
"We will surge to get the right numbers for them over the
coming months," Milner told Reuters in Kabul.
He expected a computerised system would be operating from
the start of next year to help Afghan commanders track where
graduates of the training programme were being deployed, and
dismissed doubts over the availability of equipment.
"They will get the best equipment in the world. I have seen
it," he said. "Most of it is sitting ready to be deployed."
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)