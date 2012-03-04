(Clarifies "combat" troops in paragraph 11)
* Taliban gained after Koran burnings
* Western forces fail to grasp Afghan culture, religion
* Repeat of incident would be a catastrophe
By Amie Ferris-Rotman and Michael Georgy
KABUL, March 4 The burning of Korans at a
NATO base in Afghanistan advanced the Taliban's cause and any
repeat of similar "negligence" by Western forces would be
disastrous, the Afghan army chief of staff has warned.
The destruction of the holy books, which the United States
described as unintentional, triggered widespread protests and
fatal attacks on U.S. troops by Afghan security forces and
heavily strained ties between Kabul and Washington.
"The enemy (Taliban) will enlarge it and make use of it in
such a way to instigate everybody," General Sher Mohammad Karimi
told Reuters in an interview.
"They took advantage of this incident. They will take
advantage."
Karimi, sitting in his office at the heavily guarded
Ministry of Defence, lamented NATO's failure to grasp the
sensitivities regarding Afghanistan's culture and religion
during the United States' longest war, now in its eleventh year.
"Those friends who have come here to help us are not doing
it the way we asked them too," said Karimi, adding he was "very
concerned" by the burning of a truckload of Korans at Bagram air
base about an hour's drive north of Kabul.
"God forbid if this mistake is repeated there will be a lot
of trouble next time."
The Koran burnings set back the Western campaign to win the
hearts and minds of Afghans in order to weaken the Taliban and
force it to negotiate an end to the war. Instead, the Taliban
urged Afghans to target foreign military bases and kill
Westerners.
Violence spread across the country despite an apology from
President Barack Obama -- from street demonstrations to Afghan
security forces turning their weapons on U.S. soldiers.
Two high-ranking U.S. officers working as advisers in the
Interior Ministry were shot at point blank range in their
foreheads at their desks, reinforcing fears of infiltration by
the Taliban, who claimed responsibility.
The attack cast doubt on NATO's plan to shift from large
combat formations to an advisory role as the alliance tries to
wind down the war and pull out combat troops by the end of 2014.
U.S. officials have said that the Korans were confiscated
from prisoners on the base and mistakenly discarded in an
incinerator. Afghan labourers found charred remains.
Many Afghans complained the United States and NATO had
repeatedly insulted their religion over the years. Muslims
consider the Koran the literal word of God and treat each copy
with deep reverence.
Afghans will never accept U.S. justice for five American
soldiers involved in the burning of the Koran and could rise up
in a "storm of fury" if there is no public trial, a senior
cleric said on Saturday.
Karimi said the United States was not expected to hand over
the men to Afghanistan. But he called for a trial and insisted
that American military leaders ensure that similar incidents
never take place again.
ONE OF SEVERAL BLUNDERS
The Koran burning incident was the latest blunder for
Washington in Afghanistan. In February, the Pentagon grappled
with fallout from a photo showing Marines with what looked like
a Nazi SS flag.
In January, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta quickly condemned
a video showing what appeared to be U.S. Marines urinating on
Taliban corpses.
Karimi said the West had failed to comprehend the
far-reaching impact of such images in deeply conservative
Afghanistan.
He referred to the Afghan soldier who killed four French
troops in eastern Kapisa province in January as an example.
"He said he saw the clip of the urination by the soldiers on
the dead bodies. It drove him crazy," said Karimi, 66. "Because
in our religion even the enemy, you do not disrespect the dead
body."
The killings of the French soldiers prompted President
Nicolas Sarkozy to pull out of the war a year earlier in 2013.
Any other Western countries following suit would worry
Karimi, who graduated from Britain's prestigious Sandhurst
military academy and also studied in Russia and Egypt.
Karimi said Afghan security forces, who are largely
illiterate and have minimal training, have come a long way. But
he stressed they were still highly dependent on Western air
support, artillery and intelligence in the war against a
resilient Taliban.
Karimi expressed concerns that the United States may want to
cut the size of the Afghan army and security forces to reduce
funding.
Afghanistan wants to build up security forces to about
350,000, while a Western proposal has been floated for a much
smaller size of about 230,000.
"My question to the international community is that you
spent billions of dollars to build the Afghan National Security
Forces. Now, for a few million dollars, you should not
jeopardise ten whole years of achievement," said Karimi.
"If that is reduced, it's just a big gamble with the enemy."
