KABUL An Afghan soldier hailed as a hero for defending parliament from a Taliban assault has been arrested after a fatal traffic accident in Kabul, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Essa Khan became an overnight sensation in Afghanistan after describing how he shot six of seven Taliban gunmen trying to enter parliament on June 22 following a car bomb outside the complex.

"Essa Khan has been involved in an unfortunate traffic accident in which one civilian lost his life," ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi told Reuters. "Police are investigating the case and Essa Khan is in police custody."

He did not elaborate on the circumstances of the fatal accident.

