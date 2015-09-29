Islamic State claims responsibility for Pakistan bomb attack
CAIRO Islamic State claimed it had carried out a deadly bomb attack next to a convoy of the deputy chairman of the Pakistan Senate on Friday in the province of Baluchistan.
KABUL Taliban fighters were attempting to seize control of the airport in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz late on Tuesday, after the militants seized a provincial capital for the first time since their ouster 14 years ago.The fighters were flooding into the airport and about 80 percent of the complex was under their control, according to an Afghan security official, who asked not to be named.
A Reuters eyewitness said there were was heavy fighting around the airport.
KATHMANDU Nepal votes in local elections on Sunday for the first time in 20 years, a major step in the young republic's difficult transition to democracy more than a decade after the end of its civil war.