Afghans help transport a wounded man on a stretcher from an ambulance outside a hospital, after a suicide attack at a Shi'ite Muslim gathering in Kabul December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ishaq

KABUL A United States citizen was among those killed in Tuesday's attacks in Afghanistan, the U.S. embassy in Kabul said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that a U.S. citizen was tragically killed in the suicide attacks in Afghanistan on December 6," the embassy said in statement, giving no further details.

A suicide attack killed 55 people at a crowded Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Kabul on Tuesday, and four died in a smaller blast in a key northern city in the worst sectarian violence Afghanistan has seen since the fall of the Taliban.

(Reporting by Daniel Magnowski)