KABUL, Sept 15 Two U.S. Marines were killed and
other Americans were wounded on Friday during a Taliban attack
on a base in southern Afghanistan where Britain's Prince Harry
is stationed, U.S. officials told Reuters, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
A spokesman for NATO-led forces in Afghanistan said Harry
was on the base at the time of the attack but was unharmed.
"Prince Harry was never in any danger," spokesman Martyn
Crighton said, adding that the NATO-led International Security
Assistance Force (ISAF) would investigate whether his presence
on the base had motivated the attack.
The attack involved rocket-propelled grenades, mortars and
small-arms fire, with insurgents breaching the perimeter of Camp
Bastion in volatile Helmand province, U.S. officials said.
Crighton declined to offer that level of detail or give the
nationalities of the victims. Crighton also did not say
precisely how many people were wounded in the attack.
Earlier this week, the Afghan Taliban said they were doing
everything in their power to either kill or kidnap Queen
Elizabeth's grandson in what they dubbed their "Harry
Operations."
Crighton said ISAF would investigate whether his presence on
the base had motivated the attack.
A U.S. official told Reuters that an initial report
estimated five Americans were wounded but added that the extent
of their injuries was unclear. The official said that this was
only an initial report and that the number could change.
Crighton said the attack took place between 9 p.m. and
midnight on Friday and that NATO-led forces were still securing
the area in and around Camp Bastion.
The motivation for the attack will undoubtedly come under
scrutiny. Violence is sweeping the Muslim world over a film that
insults the Prophet Mohammad, although the Pentagon earlier on
Friday said protests in Afghanistan were so far peaceful.