Afghan soldiers keep watch during a battle with the Taliban in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan Taliban fighters battled their way into the centre of Kunduz city in Afghanistan's north on Monday and were within blocks of the governor's compound, the worst breach of a major city in nearly 14 years of war, witnesses and security sources said.

The hard-line Islamist insurgents launched attacks on the northern provincial capital from three directions at around dawn and had taken over parts of the city centre after hours of clashes.

A Reuters witness who was trapped by the fighting said battles were raging in two districts, reaching less than one kilometre (0.62 mile) from the governor's compound.

A government security source, who declined to be identified, said the Taliban were closing in on the governor's compound.

Reinforcements are being sent from neighbouring provinces in hopes of preventing the city from falling completely into Taliban hands.

