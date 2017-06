Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an attack in Jalalabad city, eastern Afghanistan May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Parwiz

CAIRO Islamic state said its fighters were attacking an Afghan state television building in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday.

The group's Amaq news agency said the fighters were inside the building.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the eastern province on the border with Pakistan where Islamic State fighters have established a stronghold.

There is also a strong Taliban presence in the region.

