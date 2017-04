KABUL Aug 28 An explosion rocked a base shared by Polish and Afghan forces in a restive eastern Afghan province on Wednesday and a gun battle was under way, a Reuters witness said.

Thick black smoke was rising from the base in the provincial capital of Ghazni in the attack soon after 4 p.m. (1130 GMT) and NATO helicopters were hovering above, the witness said. (Reporting by Mustapha Andalib; Writing by Dylan Welch; Editing by Nick Macfie)