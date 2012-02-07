KABUL An Afghan security guard killed three colleagues and two police in southern Afghan city of Kandahar, the provincial authorities said on Tuesday.

"A member of a private security company (is) responsible for shooting his friends," the Kandahar media office said on its official Twitter feed. "(Two) ANP (police) were also killed and another one wounded after they intervened."

All of the victims were Afghans.

As of March 20 this year, private security firms will no longer be allowed to guard private premises.

All guard duties will be transferred to the Afghan Public Protection Force, a government-owned company which will be the sole supplier of guards to non-diplomatic and non-military operations in Afghanistan.

On Sunday, nine people were killed when a car bomb exploded in a busy area of Kandahar city.

Dozens of foreign soldiers have been killed in recent years by what NATO dubs the insider threat of "rogue" Afghan soldiers and police, complicating coalition efforts to train Afghanistan's army and police force before foreign combat troops leave by the end of 2014.

